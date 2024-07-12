An ‘Old School Burger’ is Available in Ocean City, NJ

If you’re fan of an old school hamburger, Ocean City, New Jersey literally has what you are looking for.

“Old School Burgers” is located on Asbury Avenue in America’s Favorite Family Resort.

Hamburgers are the star of show, but, they have a very diverse menu featuring:

burgers, salads, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, wings, tenders, mac and cheese, and ice cream.

Old School Burgers in Ocean City is the only location that serves breakfast.

Hours: From Memorial Day to Labor Day, they are open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day.

Here’s a dessert sampling:

Old School Hamburgers was selected by the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce as the “business of the week.”

The Chamber wrote the following about Old School Hamburgers:

Old School Burgers is located at 3401 Asbury Avenue in Ocean City, Nu. Old School Burgers was conceived out of a desire to provide fresh quality food to neighbors and friends as well as help cultivate a service-oriented team environment. Their team prides themselves on attention to detail, dedication, and care to allow for the best possible guest experience at Old School Burgers. Head over to Old School Burgers you won't be disappointed. Are you craving something tasty and delicious? Head over to Old School Burgers for a burger and fries that will satisfy your cravings! Get the classic burger or try something new - you decide, wrote The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

On the Boardwalk and various Avenues, Ocean City offers a vast array of great food and beverage options.

