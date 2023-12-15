16 Amazing Family Winter Day Trips That Are Really Close to New Jersey
It's (practically) winter, it's getting dark earlier and earlier, but you still feel like getting out of the house and having some fun, right?
Luckily, this is New Jersey and your options are practically limitless as there are all kinds of cool attractions within an hour or two from where you are right now.
Whether it's fun for kids and/or adults in the Poconos, going face-to-face with killer sharks, or checking out a drive-in movie theater in the middle of December, it's easy to feel like you're on vacation without having to change time zones -- and without spending a small fortune.
We've assembled a list of well over a dozen places that you can visit this winter by simply loading-up the family truckster and hittin' the road.
Note: many of these attractions have seasonal and/or limited hours -- check their website before visiting.
16 Amazing Winter Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman