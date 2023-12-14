An alleged porch pirate in Atlantic City has been arrested.

Last Monday night, December 4th, an officer with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a home on the 1200 block of Indiana Avenue for a report of a woman stealing packages off of a porch, which was captured on surveillance video.

The following day, officers saw the suspect and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

The driver, 35-year-old Shatima Moore-Lampkin of Atlantic City, had warrants for her arrest and officers allegedly observed opened packages in the rear seat that were identical to the items stolen off the porch.

Moore-Lampkin was arrested without incident and charged with receiving stolen property.

She was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.