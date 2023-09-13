Detectives continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past Saturday night.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says at about 11:45, Camden County Police Department officers responded to Norris Street and Lansdowne Avenue in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a pole.

Inside the vehicle was 31-year-old Alberto DeJesus of Camden, who had been shot.

DeJesus was pronounced dead about ten minutes later.

Get our free mobile app

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 916-9292.