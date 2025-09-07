My wife, Margie and I took a wonderful cruise to Alaska and Victoria British Columbia 12 years ago.

The sights were breathtaking.

You may want to consider this at some point during your lifetime.

Note: You will need a Passport to board your ship, because part of the cruise is typically in Canada.

Here Are Some Photos From Our Cruise

I must note the photos below were taken from my iPhone of 12 years ago (IPhone 5). The iPhone camera is so much better today than it was then. I point this out because when you see the photos below, I only wish I could’ve taken them with today’s technology. They’re still amazing anyway.

Never before, nor since have I seen the rich color blue of the Alaska glaciers and icebergs

Our Route To Alaska

We flew from Philadelphia to Seattle; where we boarded the Norwegian Jewel and set sail to Alaska … and, then on to Victoria British Columbia.

We didn’t have 3 extra days to take the California train phase of the adventure. For who did this, it was a 10-day vacation.

