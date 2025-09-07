Atlantic City Area Residents: Consider A Cruise To Alaska [Amazing Photos]
My wife, Margie and I took a wonderful cruise to Alaska and Victoria British Columbia 12 years ago.
The sights were breathtaking.
You may want to consider this at some point during your lifetime.
Note: You will need a Passport to board your ship, because part of the cruise is typically in Canada.
Here Are Some Photos From Our Cruise
I must note the photos below were taken from my iPhone of 12 years ago (IPhone 5). The iPhone camera is so much better today than it was then. I point this out because when you see the photos below, I only wish I could’ve taken them with today’s technology. They’re still amazing anyway.
Never before, nor since have I seen the rich color blue of the Alaska glaciers and icebergs
Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Music Fest 2026 Tickets Now On Sale
Read More: Everything You Need to Know About 2026 Barefoot Country Fest
Our Route To Alaska
We flew from Philadelphia to Seattle; where we boarded the Norwegian Jewel and set sail to Alaska … and, then on to Victoria British Columbia.
We didn’t have 3 extra days to take the California train phase of the adventure. For who did this, it was a 10-day vacation.
Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley