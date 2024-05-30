A Cape May – Atlantic County, NJ Republican Who Can Win Statewide

Republicans have shown the ability to win statewide for Governor of New Jersey with great regularity over the past 40-plus years … Tom Kean, Christie Whitman, Chris Christie … with each winning twice.

However, by direct comparison, it has proven very difficult for more than 50 years for a Republican to win a United States Senate seat for New Jersey.

I’ve never been able to quite figure this out … except to say that New Jersey voters simply have a different calculus for who they send to Washington, D.C. versus who they prefer to have here at home in the state of New Jersey.

Even though United States Congressman Andy Kim destroyed the “County Line” in court for Democrats … the advantageous “Column A” still exists for the Republican Party in New Jersey.

Bashaw has won 14 of 21 New Jersey County Republican Party endorsements. He took his message throughout the state and it paid off.

History proves that beating “The County Line” is a very hard thing to do.

You cannot overstate what a huge advantage this is for Bashaw … as he will appear with all of the regular endorsed candidates in these 14 Counties … including Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland in southern most New Jersey.

The race for the Republican Nomination has come down to Bashaw and Christine Serrano Glasser.

Bashaw’s first television ad, which debuted on May 2, 2024, introduced his philosophy of governance and took direct aim at President Joe Biden’s failed border policy and inflation.

Bashaw's second television ad took direct aim at Serrano Glasser.

Primary Election Day is just 8 days away, on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Andy Kim will be the Democrat Nominee.

Bashaw or Serrano Glasser will be the Republican Nominee.

There are approximately 1 million more Democrat voters versus Republicans in New Jersey.

That means that the Republican Nominee must win about 2/3 of Independent voters on General Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Bashaw is the most viable Southern New Jersey candidate since Bill Gormley barely lost to United States Congressman Bob Franks for the United States Senate Republican Nomination in 2000.

