All is well after authorities in South Jersey were able to find an 85-year-old man who went missing at a local golf course.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says on Tuesday evening at about 6:45, they were called to the Green Tree Golf Course after employees there realized that an elderly man, Mu Lee, who frequents the course and plays alone, had been missing for several hours.

His belongings, including his cell phone, were found in a golf cart near a wooded area. Initially, there was no concern as Lee is known to take walks in wooded areas, however, after his cart had not moved in several hours, workers became concerned, especially as temperatures were well into the 90s.

The area was searched by air and land by New Jersey State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Drone Unit, and K9 teams from Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the Atlantic County and Cape May County Sheriff’s Offices.

At about 12:20 early Wednesday morning, as heavy thunderstorms were moving through the area, EHT police officers found Lee in the area of Hidden Creek Golf Course. He had been walking through the woods most of the night and told police he had just arrived there.

Heavy thunderstorms moving across South Jersey on July 17 2024 - Photo: NOAA

Hidden Creek Golf Course through the woods is less than a mile from where Mr. Lee’s golf cart was located.

Green Tree Golf Course to Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Police say Lee was in good health and spirits when he was found and he was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department said, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the response and true team effort that resulted in the successful reunification of Mr. Lee with his family. Our community truly came together and persisted until he was found."