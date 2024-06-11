8 Females Arrested in Atlantic City, NJ for Assaulting Police Officers

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Department has confirmed that 8 females … including 4 adults and 4 juveniles have been arrested for assaulting Atlantic City Police Officers, and, for interfering with the arrests.

About these arrests, the Atlantic City Police Department said:

On June 5, 2024, at 8:20 PM, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north Delaware Avenue in reference to a large group outside in a fight. The group was a mix of adults and juveniles and mostly female. As officers attempted to intervene in the fight and make necessary arrests, they were assaulted as others interfered in these arrests. At the conclusion of the incident, three females were arrested.

The Atlantic City Police Department spent several days working to properly identify the females.

The females were found at different locations throughout the week.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department patrol division and the Criminal Investigations Section worked this case.

The investigation was led by Officers William Harned and Adrianna Petinga. Sergeant Daniel Arra supervised the investigation.

Atlantic City Chief of Police, James Sarkos said about this investigation:

"The Atlantic City Police Department will use all resources at our disposal to hold accountable anyone who assaults or attempts to assault our officers during the performance of their duties. I want to commend all of the officers involved in this investigation and subsequent arrests on a job well done,” said Sarkos.

All 8 females were transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The 8 females who have been arrested are:

ARRESTED: Amanda Bethel, 32, of Mays Landing, NJ.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hindering apprehension (two counts), obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

ARRESTED: Queenetta Gilliard, 33, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts), resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

ARRESTED: Sadiyah Gilliard, 25, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

ARRESTED: Mya Spellman, 24, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (two counts), hindering apprehension (two counts), obstruction of justice, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

The juveniles listed below were released on a summons and provided with a future court date.

ARRESTED: A 14-year-old female from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful pur-pose, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, inciting a riot, and disorderly conduct.

ARRESTED: A 13-year-old female from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, and inciting a riot, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

ARRESTED: A 12-year-old female from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, inciting a riot, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

ARRESTED: A 12-year-old female from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Simple assault.

If you have information about this case, you may contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

SOURCE: Captain Kevin Fair, Atlantic City Police Department.

