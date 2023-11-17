A Somers Point man has been charged in connection to the distribution of child sexual abuse images and videos on the internet.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 73-year-old Roger Tees has been taken into custody.

Officials say the ACPO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently received information about inappropriate content being distributed on various email and social messaging platforms.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to identify Tees as the person allegedly sharing videos and images of child sexual exploitation.

He has been charged with a second-degree crime for distributing those files and a third-degree crime for possessing them, according to officials.

Tees is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Somers Point Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.