These 7 car models have the most speeding tickets in New Jersey

New data released by a major car insurance comparison company is painting a good picture of which drivers in the Garden State have a lead foot.

According to Insurify, which just released a list of the car models with the most speeding tickets, the top car model has a 113% higher speeding ticket rate than the average across all models.

But before we dive into that list, consider this: data analyzed by Cheapism found that Garden State drivers do not receive a lot of speeding tickets. In fact, New Jersey has the second lowest number of tickets in the nation; only 5.52% of drivers reported a speeding ticket.

Car Models With the Most Speeding Tickets

7. Scion tC

Police Officer Writing Ticket moodboard loading...

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 15.8%

6. Subaru WRX

New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps New Jersey Turnpike sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 16.9%

5. Nissan 350Z

Traffic cop standing by sports car moodboard loading...

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.6%

4. Chevrolet Cruze Limited

Speed limit 65 on the New Jersey Turnpike - Photo: Google Maps Speed limit 65 on the New Jersey Turnpike - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.9%

3. Volkswagen GTI

PaulBiryukov PaulBiryukov loading...

The Volkswagen GTI combines the practicality of a four-door hatchback with the power of a 200-horsepower, turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 18.8%



2. Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Speeding sign on the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Chris Coleman Speeding sign on the Garden State Parkway - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

The discontinued model was one of the manufacturer’s earliest forays into sports cars, providing a more powerful replacement for the Hyundai Tiburon. Nearly 22% of Genesis Coupe drivers used that power irresponsibly and got one or more speeding tickets.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 21.9%

1. Subaru BRZ

Speed limit sign with graffiti in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Speed limit sign with graffiti in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The Subaru BRZ boasts “plenty of acceleration for extra fun,” according to the manufacturer’s website. Those driving the sleek two-door sports car are clearly taking advantage of the vehicle’s powerful 2.4-liter direct-injection engine. Nearly one-quarter of drivers report one or more speeding tickets on insurance applications.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 23.9%

