These 7 car models have the most speeding tickets in New Jersey

7 car models have the most speeding tickets in New Jersey

New data released by a major car insurance comparison company is painting a good picture of which drivers in the Garden State have a lead foot.

According to Insurify, which just released a list of the car models with the most speeding tickets, the top car model has a 113% higher speeding ticket rate than the average across all models.

But before we dive into that list, consider this: data analyzed by Cheapism found that Garden State drivers do not receive a lot of speeding tickets. In fact, New Jersey has the second lowest number of tickets in the nation; only 5.52% of drivers reported a speeding ticket.

Car Models With the Most Speeding Tickets

7. Scion tC

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 15.8%

6. Subaru WRX


Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 16.9%

5. Nissan 350Z


Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.6%

4. Chevrolet Cruze Limited


Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 17.9%

3. Volkswagen GTI


The Volkswagen GTI combines the practicality of a four-door hatchback with the power of a 200-horsepower, turbocharged, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 18.8%

2. Hyundai Genesis Coupe


The discontinued model was one of the manufacturer’s earliest forays into sports cars, providing a more powerful replacement for the Hyundai Tiburon. Nearly 22% of Genesis Coupe drivers used that power irresponsibly and got one or more speeding tickets.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 21.9%

1. Subaru BRZ


The Subaru BRZ boasts “plenty of acceleration for extra fun,” according to the manufacturer’s website. Those driving the sleek two-door sports car are clearly taking advantage of the vehicle’s powerful 2.4-liter direct-injection engine. Nearly one-quarter of drivers report one or more speeding tickets on insurance applications.

Percentage of drivers with at least one speeding ticket: 23.9%

