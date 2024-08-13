53 Years Cape May County, NJ Bakery is Senator Approved (PHOTOS)

Without ever having to brag about it, New Jersey Senator Michael Testa is an impressive food and dessert connoisseur.

Testa has never made a recommendation that zi have disagreed with.

Whether it is pizza, seafood, gourmet, desserts or good food fast … Testa always spot on.

At this point, I don’t Even question his recommendations … I just listen to them.

On Sunday, August 11, 2024, Testa posted on his social media about a visit that he and his children made to the Frog Hallow Bakery.

Testa wrote the following:

A morning run for some of the best donuts on planet. It is Jimmy the Donkey's 30th birthday celebration today!!! Jimmy (and the donuts) have been part of my children's lives...well, for their entire life, wrote Testa.

Here are some great Testa Family photos that also include “Jimmy.”

The Frog Hallow Bakery is located at 140 Route 50 in Greenfield, New Jersey (Upper Township, Cape May County).

Here are some great examples of wonderful donuts and other desserts that are available at the Frog Hallow Bakery.

The photos below are courtesy of the Frog Rock Bakery via their Facebook page.

The epilogue:

When New Jersey Senator Michael Testa makes a food and beverage, or, dessert recommendation … take him up on it.

Testa is objective and passionate when it comes to restaurant, boutique operations and he’s a big fan of supporting local, small businesses.

Frog Hallow Bakery has been able to operate for the past 53 consecutive years in their marketplace.

That also tells you all that you need to know.

The Frog Hallow Bakery looks like more than just donuts and bakery treats. It look like an experience.

SOURCE : New Jersey Senator Michael Testa.

Directly below, we have photo galleries featuring listener and reader cell phone photos of their favorite food items, along with great area restaurants.

Bon appétit.

