Federal authorities have announced details of a massive nationwide operation that resulted in 205 alleged child sexual abuse offenders being arrested and over 100 children being rescued.

"Operation Restore Justice"

Its mission was to "identify, track and arrest child sex predators."

The operation resulted in the rescue of 115 children

205 people were arrested, 5 in New Jersey

The details of this effort are quite impressive. Over the course of five days, agents at all 55 FBI field offices across the country participated.

Arrests Across the Nation

Those arrested included the following:

In Minneapolis, a state trooper and Army Reservist was arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material while wearing uniforms.

In Norfolk, VA, an illegal alien from Mexico is accused of transporting a minor across state lines for sex.

In Washington, D.C., a former Metropolitan Police Department Police Officer was arrested for allegedly trafficking minor victims.

New Jersey Arrests

Officials say from April 28th through May 2nd, these people were taken into custody in New Jersey:

69-year-old David Tuytjens was arrested for possession of child pornography

23-year-old Natasha Rivas was arrested for distribution of child pornography

24-year-old Dwayne Smalls, Jr., was arrested for distribution of child pornography

52-year-old Elliott Souder was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography

38-year-old Keshawn Harley was charged with possession and production of child pornography, and sex trafficking of a minor

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said,

The success of Operation Restore Justice shows the Department of Justice’s unwavering dedication to finding and prosecuting child predators. I will apply the full power of my office to bring these criminals to justice and ensure the safety of every child.

How to Help Law Enforcement

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children receives and shares tips about possible child sexual exploitation received through its 24/7 hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST and on missingkids.org.

You can report suspected exploitation of a child through the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

