4th Consecutive Year, New Jersey Leads Nation in Bad Statistic

You don’t want to lead the nation in this particular category.

Every year, the numbers are crunched and the states are ranked in terms of the number of people leaving their state and the number of people moving in.

New Jersey ranked # 48 worst in the nation.

A publication named http://Petsreporter.com originally reported this news.

Regarding New Jersey, they wrote about it as follows:

#48: New Jersey

Inbound moves: 35.1%

Outbound moves: 64.9%

The Garden State finds itself in an unenviable position yet again, maintaining its reign as the leader in outbound moves for the fourth consecutive year. A staggering one-third of those embarking on this exodus cited retirement as their primary motivation for seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

New Jersey is the most densely populated state in America. I personally love my home state.

However, something must be done about this.

The simple mathematics of basically 65 outbound moves versus 35 percent inbound moves represents a significant challenge.

Basic questions must be asked and answered, such as:

Why are so many people leaving the state of New Jersey?

Why are so few people moving in to New Jersey?

If it’s the high taxes and various user fees, then this must be addressed.

We all know people who live and work here all of their lives … only to retire elsewhere.

Compare New Jersey to Florida, South Carolina and other states where the inbound versus outbound migration is exactly the opposite of what is currently happening in New Jersey.

Jack Ciatterelli wants to be the next Governor of New Jersey in 2025.

I spent time with Ciattarelli in Atlantic City yesterday. Ciattarelli's philosophy of governance is all about making New Jersey an affordable state for residents to live, work, play and retire with dignity and respect.

Despite the current challenges, New Jersey has so much to offer and it’s a wonderful state to live and raise a family.

it is important to emphasize that New Jersey has led this terrible statistic for 4 years in-a-row. This means it’s real and not a fluke.

We can’t let this problem bake-in and become permanent. New Jersey must reverse this situation without delay.

