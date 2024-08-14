4 charged with operating illicit massage parlors in NJ, NY: Feds

Four people have been charged for allegedly operating several illicit massage parlors in New Jersey and New York.

37-year-old Zhejun Piao, a Chinese national; 37-year-old Miyeon Choi, a South Korean national; 36-year-old Shangxian Cui, a Chinese national; and 34-year-old Meixiang Jin of Palisades Park are all facing one count of conspiracy to commit interstate travel or transportation in aid of a racketeering enterprise.

All four were arrested on August 8th and released following initial court appearances.

According to federal authorities, from at least May 2017, the defendants owned, operated, and derived money from illicit massage parlors or spas in New Jersey and New York that, as the defendants knew, had been offering sexual services in exchange for money.

Officials say the following spas were involved:

Coco Spa in Paterson

Gold Spa in Passaic

785 Spa in Passaic

Bergen Acupressure in Fairview

Queen Spa in Edgewater

Hawaii Spa in Edgewater

Good Day Spa in East Brunswick

Spa Wellness in Toms River

New Soothing Day Spa in New Rochelle, NY

Queen Spa in Edgewater NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Each of the spas allegedly advertised sexual services online by posting images of female sex workers and describing sexual services offered.

Law enforcement obtained evidence demonstrating each of the defendants’ personal knowledge of, and involvement in, the illegal operation. For example, emails obtained by law enforcement show that Choi received what appear to be draft advertisements for the spas, and other emails and records show Choi and Piao transferred cryptocurrency to an online advertisement company. Law enforcement also observed Cui transport supplies, including mouthwash and paper towels, to the spas, make suspected cash pickups, and deposit over $50,000 of cash with Jin to a bank account.

Conspiracy to commit interstate travel or transportation in aid of a racketeering enterprise carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.