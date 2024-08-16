3 New Jersey cities among the most dangerous in America
According to a popular website, three locales in the Garden State have ranked among America's 100 most dangerous cities.
Interestingly enough, none of the population centers of North Jersey (Newark, Jersey City, New Brunswick, etc.) made the list. Two of the three cities are in South Jersey while the other is in the central part of the state (notice I didn't say "Central Jersey" because it doesn't actually exist — but we'll save that argument for another day).
A survey from NeighborhoodScout.com recently ranked the top 100 most dangerous cities in the nation with a population of 25,000 or more.
That website based its rankings on the number of violent crimes, including murder, forcible rape, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, per 1,000 residents.
Top 5 most dangerous cities (odds of you being a victim of a violent crime):
- Detroit, MI (1:51)
- St. Louis, MO (1:51)
- Memphis, TN (1:52)
- Baltimore, MD (1:53)
- Monroe, LA (1:55)
As for New Jersey, let's take a look.
New Jersey's most dangerous cities
- #99 - Atlantic City
In a city formerly known as the world's playground, you have a 1 in 116 chance of being the victim of a bad crime.
- #38 - Trenton
In Trenton, you have a 1 in 87 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.
- #9 - Camden
Your odds of being the victim of a violent crime in Camden are 1 in 63.
Other dangerous cities in our region
- 7. Wilmington, DE
- 10. Scranton, PA
- 20. Chester, PA
- 86. Dover, DE
A walk inside New Jersey's emptiest shopping mall
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
The Worst Possible Advice to Give to Someone Who is New to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman