Three kids, all between the ages of 12 and 16, have been arrested for allegedly breaking into cars in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened around 5:30 Halloween evening in the area of North Carolina and Pacific Avenues.

As ACPD officers approached the trio, they all fled but were eventually taken into custody.

A concerned citizen pointed out that the vehicles targeted by the group were in a nearby parking lot; police found a Hyundai and a Kia with shattered windows and ignitions that had been tampered with.

Arrests

A 16-year-old from Atlantic City, who police say was found with two screwdrivers, was charged with two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and resisting arrest.

A 12 and 15-year-old, both also from Atlantic City, are facing two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of burglary, and resisting arrest.

All three juveniles were released into the custody of a parent with a future court date.

Prevent car thefts

The Atlantic City Police Department still has free wheel locks available for Atlantic City residents. They can be obtained at the Public Safety building between 8 AM and 3 PM.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.