When was the last time you went out to eat and had a truly exceptional meal?

I mean, one that you'll remember for years to come.

Sure, it's easy to go out and have a "great time" or say, "that was really good," but I'm talking about a night out that you'll think about for practically eternity.

So where exactly can you go for that level of culinary expertise?

The good news is you're in New Jersey and there are excellent restaurants - quite literally - across all 8,700+ square miles of this state.

Foodies vote with their forks

If you are a diehard foodie who is always looking for that next five-star dish, thousands of voters across the Garden State recently did a lot of the work for you by determining the best of the best restaurants here.

And to make things easier, they picked three -- one in North Jersey, one in Central Jersey (we're assuming Central Jersey actually exists this time), and one in South Jersey.

Not long ago, New Jersey Monthly asked folks to vote for their favorite restaurants and their selections did not disappoint.

Let's take dive in...

Central Jersey Winner: Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Red Bank

Nicholas Barrel & Roost in Red Bank NJ - Photo: Google Maps Nicholas Barrel & Roost in Red Bank NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

What NJMonthly said:

The Barrel part of the name refers to Nicholas’s barrel-aged bourbons and subscription wine sales. “Roost” fits the menu—hello, fried chicken!—and also the overall informality.

What diners have said:

We ordered drinks & dinner… as we enjoyed the bourbons & beers, the entrees came out. We had Grilled Swordfish, Crusted Halibut & the Spare Rib. All of the entrees were beautifully plated and equally delicious!

First time here and loved it. The bourbon list has some great selections. We were a group of 6 and everyone enjoyed everything that was ordered. The ribs on the appetizer list were outstanding. The braised pig was phenomenal, their steak was cooked perfect!

I'm not sure what the atmosphere was prior to the remodel, but currently it feels like a 5 star restaurant without the 5 star snootiness. It's comfortable and laid back. Once again the food and service are second to none. Great job guys! Me and my wife now have a new favorite restaurant...

Location:

Nicholas Barrel & Roost is located at 160 Route 35 in Red Bank, Monmouth County.

North Jersey Winner: Lorena’s, Maplewood

Lorena's in Maplewood NJ - Photo: Google Maps Lorena's in Maplewood NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

What NJMonthly said:

Satisfying burgers, pastas and risottos coexist with crisp-skinned duck breast and a trout amandine on a lively vegetable hash. Desserts like warm chocolate cake and panna cotta seem like usual suspects, but the execution is exemplary.

Lorena's has a rather large trophy case as they were ranked #2 in the state by The Star-Ledger in 2005 and the best North Jersey restaurant in 2021 and 2022.

What diners have said:

Ooh La La! We loved the food, ambiance, service, and location. A night out or special occasion, this place is a must try

Restaurant Lorena’s is a truly fantastic white table cloth dinner experience. The service and setting was delightful. It felt very upscale but in a welcoming way. The food was creative and flavorful with a unique twist on the classics. I would highly recommend the restaurant if you want a great French inspired restaurant.

Nothing truly compares with this restaurant in the NY, NJ, CT, and PA areas. There is a reason they are voted #1 each year. The service, the ambiance, the drinks, and especially the food are all exceptional.

Location:

Lorena's is at 160 Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood, Essex County.

South Jersey Winner: 410 Bank Street in Cape May

410 Bank Street in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps 410 Bank Street in Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

What New Jersey Leisure Guide says:

410 Bank Street, a long time favorite Cape May restaurant continues to offer well executed, creative, exotic fare, with matching ambiance ------- one of Cape May's best chef driven, fine dining experiences.

What diners have said:

On a recent visit to 410 bank st, I had the roasted beet salad, the New York strip and bread pudding for dessert The salad was flavorful and beautifully presented. The steak was tender and cooked to a perfect medium as requested. It came with a sauce that was so delicious I wanted to lick the plate...

Oh man... The last thing I needed was another expensive restaurant that I "have to visit" when I come to Cape May, but... well... I think I'll always have to visit 410 Bank Street from here on out.

Excellent as usual. Fast and extremely consistent service. Food quality was excellent. Taste excellent! I had the smoked prime rib. Was second to none. Wife had woven fish dinner. Great presentation. Love this place….

Location:

410 Bank Street is located at, you guessed it, 410 Bank Street in Cape May.

Meanwhile, if you wish to check out the best reataurants at the Jersey Shore...

