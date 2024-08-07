Three 13-year-old boys have been arrested after they fled from a stolen car in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Police Department says on July 25th, a resident reported his Kia Sportage had been stolen from the 500 block of Delaware Avenue.

On the night of July 28th, two ACPD officers observed that vehicle being driven in the area of Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard.

Upon seeing police, the occupants fled from the stolen car before it was placed in park; the vehicle came to a stop after rolling into a curb and street sign.

Maryland Avenue and Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Police located three 13-year-old boys, all from Atlantic City, who were arrested and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of justice.

The trio was released into the custody of their guardian who were each issued a summons for allowing their child to be out after curfew with no supervision.