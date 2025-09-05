New Jersey has beauty beyond highways and refineries

From rodeos to mountain views, the Garden State shines

These 22 photos prove NJ is full of stunning places

You might not think about it day in and day out, but we live in a gorgeous state.

NJ Isn't Just Strip Malls and Refineries

Now, maybe as you are driving to and from work, the countless strip malls that all look the same don't make you think about New Jersey's beauty.

Strip mall in Deptford NJ - Photo: Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And the same could be said for the refineries along the Turnpike that we are known for.

But if you stop and take a look around, you might just be amazed at what this state has to offer.

The Garden State on Display

From rodeos in deep South Jersey to the stunning views along the Jersey Shore, through the Pine Barrens, and into the mountains in the northeastern corner of the state, here are 22 absolutely amazing pictures of the Garden State.

From the Shore to the Mountains, 22 Stunning Pictures of New Jersey Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Of course, a discussion about New Jersey's beauty has to include Cape May. I recently took a trip to the top of the lighthouse there and after climbing 199 steps, check out what I saw:

Stunning pictures from the top of the Cape May, NJ, Lighthouse Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

