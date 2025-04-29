Summer's Almost Here — Time to Get Away?

Summertime is just weeks away and if you're like me, you're ready to do just about anything to take some time off and get away from it all.

The Harsh Reality: Travel is Expensive

Then, sadly, reality sets in: everything seems to be stupidly expensive these days.

Your dreams of jet-setting off to Hawaii for a couple of weeks quickly fade away, and you are left trying to figure out what kind of fun you can have over the next few months.

The New Jersey Advantage: Fun is All Around You

Lucky for you, you live in New Jersey and there are cool things all around us.

Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk - EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: CHRIS COLEMAN Atlantic City NJ Boardwalk - EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: CHRIS COLEMAN loading...

Sure, there are many attractions right here, like amazing beaches, terrific boardwalks, world-class entertainment in Atlantic City's casinos, and more, but what if you just gotta get away for a little while?

The good news is that you can hop in your car, drive a couple of hours, spend an entire day doing something fun and unique, and then be home that night — and you don't have to take out a second mortgage.

20 PERCENT: Experts Say This Is How Much To Tip Your Food Delivery Person in New Jersey

Whether it's family fun in the Poconos, going face-to-face with killer sharks, being steps away from the Oval Office in The White House, or speeding down the tracks of a huge rollercoaster, it's easy to feel like you're on vacation around here without changing time zones.

Ferris Wheel in Wildwood NJ - EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: CHRIS COLEMAN Ferris Wheel in Wildwood NJ - EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: CHRIS COLEMAN loading...

Your New Jersey Summer Getaway List Starts Here

We've assembled a list of well over a dozen places you can visit this summer with just about one tank of gas.

