WOW! New Jersey’s Best 2025 Summer Road Trips 😎
Summer's Almost Here — Time to Get Away?
Summertime is just weeks away and if you're like me, you're ready to do just about anything to take some time off and get away from it all.
The Harsh Reality: Travel is Expensive
Then, sadly, reality sets in: everything seems to be stupidly expensive these days.
Your dreams of jet-setting off to Hawaii for a couple of weeks quickly fade away, and you are left trying to figure out what kind of fun you can have over the next few months.
The New Jersey Advantage: Fun is All Around You
Lucky for you, you live in New Jersey and there are cool things all around us.
Sure, there are many attractions right here, like amazing beaches, terrific boardwalks, world-class entertainment in Atlantic City's casinos, and more, but what if you just gotta get away for a little while?
The good news is that you can hop in your car, drive a couple of hours, spend an entire day doing something fun and unique, and then be home that night — and you don't have to take out a second mortgage.
Whether it's family fun in the Poconos, going face-to-face with killer sharks, being steps away from the Oval Office in The White House, or speeding down the tracks of a huge rollercoaster, it's easy to feel like you're on vacation around here without changing time zones.
Your New Jersey Summer Getaway List Starts Here
We've assembled a list of well over a dozen places you can visit this summer with just about one tank of gas.
Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
It's here! The complete 2025 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood
10 Sounds That Scream Summer At The Jersey Shore
Gallery Credit: Buehler