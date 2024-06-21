If you're like me, I often find myself thinking about the way things used to be here in South Jersey.

As a kid, I would spend summers on the boardwalk in Wildwood on and around Hunt's Pier, I remember dinners at Zaberer's in Mays Landing, driving past the "new" Hamilton Mall in the 80s, and I remember being inside the old Playboy Casino in Atlantic City (which would become the Atlantis and then Trump's World Fair).

Sadly, time and progress can be cruel.

Hunt's Pier is gone, Zaberer's is gone, and the old Playboy is gone. Lots of things are gone.

And while nothing lasts forever, it's at least fun to take a look back at the way things used to be.

Luckily, thanks to the internet and digital cameras, that's a lot easier these days.

If you remember seeing a movie on the Ocean City Boardwalk, if you still know the words to the Ideal jingle, if you remember sitting at a bunch of red lights on the Garden State Parkway, you'll likely enjoy this trip down memory lane...

