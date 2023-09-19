20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey That Must Never Be Demolished

20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey That Must Never Be Demolished

Broadway Theater in Pitman NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Andy Warhol once famously said, "they always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." But the problem for many old buildings in South Jersey is that people do change them.

Or demolish them.

And once they're gone, they're gone.

Across South Jersey over the years, we've seen farms bulldozed to become big shopping centers, wooded areas cleared for housing developments, and, sadly, old buildings demolished to become the next big thing.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is, our history runs deep here in South Jersey. Very deep. And you don't have to look too far to find things that date back 200 or 300 years or more. That's pretty incredible to think about.

I assembled a list of twenty buildings in South Jersey that must never be demolished. I know twenty is a very small number and this list is by no means all-encompassing. It is, though, a representation of our area from the Delaware River down to Cape May.

These 20 Breathtaking Historic Buildings in South Jersey Must Never Be Demolished

This is us: from theaters to taverns, retreats to historical landmarks, these twenty buildings in South Jersey must be preserved for the rest of time.

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old

By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM