Two teenagers have been charged following a robbery and vehicle theft at an Atlantic City casino earlier this week.

At around 3:30 early Tuesday morning, August 22nd, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the Tropicana in reference to a robbery.

Officers learned that two suspects had assaulted a woman and stole her purse that included the keys to her vehicle.

The victim sustained a minor injury during the assault. The suspects located the victim’s vehicle in the parking garage and stole it.

Tropicana security personnel were able to locate pictures of the suspects.

On August 23rd, an ACPD officer located the stolen vehicle unoccupied along Trenton Avenue.

While waiting for a tow truck to respond, officers at the scene noticed they were being watched by a group of men.

Officers approached the group and after they reviewed surveillance pictures, one of the males was arrested. A second suspect was arrested after he was spotted in the area also observing the police activity.

Both teens, both 16-years-old and from Atlantic City, were charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, and simple assault.

The duo was remanded to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility.