UPDATE: Police have identified the shooting victims as a 21-year-old male from Estelle Manor and a 17-year-old male from Pleasantville. No other information has been released.

The 4th of July turned violent in Pleasantville as two people were shot and wounded.

The Pleasantville Police Department has not released many details about the shooting yet, but they say their officers were called to the area of Chestnut and Edgewater Avenues just after 10 PM.

Arriving officers found two people had been shot and several vehicles had been hit with gunfire.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The identities of the victims or any potential suspects have not been released as police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call the Pleasantville Police Department at (609) 641-6100.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.