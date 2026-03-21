Two people are facing drug charges following a two-month-long investigation across multiple jurisdictions in the southern half of New Jersey.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said it worked with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Brick Township, Gloucester Township, and Robbinsville Township Police Departments regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics in the Ocean County area.

Through their work, officials said they identified homes in Trenton and Clementon as being used by 53-year-old Joshua Hunter of South Toms River and 41-year-old Mary Copestick of Clementon to store and distribute cocaine.

Traffic Stop Leads to Alleged Cocaine Discovery

On February 26th, detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Copestick with Hunter as a passenger, and the pair was taken into custody without incident.

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Prosecutors said as they were being removed from the vehicle, detectives "observed approximately 360 grams of cocaine in plain view."

Approximately $150,000 in Assets Seized

Detectives then executed search warrants on the two homes, and "approximately $150,000 in assets suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity" were seized.

Copestick and Hunter were both charged with Possession of Five Ounces or More of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Conspiracy to Possess Five Ounces or More of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both Suspects Released Under NJ Bail Reform

Both were taken to the Ocean County Jail and then released under New Jersey's bail reform guidelines.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A walk around the closed Atlantic Club Casino in Atlantic City The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and not much has happened there since. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

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Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com