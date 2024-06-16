Two people are in critical condition following a head-on crash in Vineland Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:30 in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and Mildred Lane.

The Vineland Police Department says an investigation revealed a 1998 Honda Civic being driven by 19-year-old Dayshaun Brown of Minotola was headed northbound on South Lincoln Avenue when it crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck a Ford F-150 pickup head-on that 58-year-old Robert Lee of Vineland was driving.

Once the Vineland Fire Department extricated Brown from his vehicle, he was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

South Lincoln Avenue and Mildred Lane in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Lee was also transported from the scene via helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.

Both men were last reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Ofc. P. Cifuentes of the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 691-4111.