A teenager from Mays Landing, who was already being held in custody on an unrelated matter, has now been charged for his alleged role in shooting a 15-year-old boy in Atlantic City back in May.

Quamir Kirkland of Mays Landing, NJ, Charged

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 18-year-old Quamir Kirkland has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, and joyriding.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on May 7th. That night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle, which was found about 20 minutes later, unoccupied, in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue. That vehicle had been reported stolen from Bellmawr and evidence of gunfire was located inside the vehicle.

Authorities did not indicate why Kirkland was in custody before being charged in this shooting case.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

