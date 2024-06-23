A jury has found a senior citizen from Camden County guilty on over a dozen counts in connection to the sexual assaults of two juveniles over several years.

Henry Parker of Pennsauken, NJ, Found Guilty

Prosecutors said late last week, a jury convicted 71-year-old Henry Parker of Pennsauken on the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

5 counts of second-degree sexual assault

4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

5 counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

1 count of engaging or soliciting prostitution of a minor

The jury acquitted Parker on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and did not come to a decision on three other counts of an indictment.

Years of Sexual Assaults

The victims testified at trial that the sexual assaults were ongoing and occurred at Parker's home in Pennsauken from October 2009 until they reported his crimes to authorities in January 2018.

Following the guilty verdict, Parker was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending sentencing, which is scheduled for August 23rd.

The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutor Anna Trenga and Assistant Prosecutor Jordan McArdle of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was investigated by Detectives Lateasha Jones, Kate Scully, and Gilberto Alicea of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Victim Advocate Kelly Darata of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office advocated for the victims.