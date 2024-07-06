We often take fast food restaurants for granted in New Jersey.

You can (usually) get in and out very quickly, the food is relatively cheap (keyword: "relative"), and they're on practically every corner everywhere you drive.

But just like every other restaurant in the state, they have to be profitable to survive — and there are no guarantees, even with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell.

We decided to take a trip back in time to take a look at some fast-food restaurants across South Jersey that have faded into history over the years.

As you go through our list below, each one seems like it should have been a guaranteed money maker.

Some were near college campuses with thousands of kids looking for cheap eats, some were down the shore where thousands of vacationers drove by every day, and others were right in your backyard.

