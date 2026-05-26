Little Egg Harbor Township, N.J. — A 77-year-old Ocean County man is headed to prison for possessing child porn.

On Friday, based on a plea agreement, Alfred Annibal of Little Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to seven years in state prison on a charge of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). He will also be subject to the terms of Megan's Law as well as parole supervision for life.

Tip Sparked Investigation

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says this investigation started with a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That group discovered that someone was uploading child porn images to the internet.

Authorities were able to identify an IP address associated with a Little Egg Harbor Township home as the location from which someone was downloading images of child sexual abuse material. That individual was ultimately identified as Annibal.

On May 23rd, 2024, detectives with the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office's High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department executed a search warrant at Annibal's home.

More Than 100,000 Files Found

An initial examination of a desktop computer and an external hard drive recovered from that house led to the discovery of more than 1,000 items of child sexual abuse material, according to officials.

A continuing forensic review of all electronic items seized during the execution of the search warrant led to the discovery of over 100,000 items of child sexual abuse material, for which Annibal was additionally charged several days later.

On June 5th, 2024, Annibal was released from the Ocean County Jail as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com