11 Reasons Why Utica Is One Of Our Best Upstate NY Food Cities!

The Utica, New York area of Upstate New York is among the best places in the state to find a good meal.

This gallery looks at a selection of fine places to eat in the region. They include several restaurants that have had their doors open for more than 100 years. And teh range all over the food spectrum. You will find a favorite diner that serves gut-busting delicious breakfasts, a high-end Italian Steakhouse that is one of the best anywhere, a couple of Irtsh taverns serving up everything from award-winning hot wings to a full menu of Irish specialties including Guinness Beef Stew and Bangars and Mash.

Also on this list you will find a Polish meat market that has been around for three generations, and a, Italian pastry shop (also a century old) that makes the most unbelievably yummy pusties you will find. These little pies ("pastaciotti") come in a variety of flavors. Try and eat just one. I can't. Gotta have to for me!

And, of course, we had to include one of the great pizza joint in America. O'Scugnizzo Pizza has been the "King of Pizza" for over 100 years and in fact is the second oldest pizzeria in the United States. They are famed for inventing the "upstate down pizza pie," with the cheese on the bottom. Going to O'Scuggnizzo's for a slice of tomato pie i a must for foodies everywhere.

Obviously, this is a abbreviated list. There are well over 100 great places to eat in Utica. So, if your fave didn't make it on our list, please give it a shout out over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

11 Reasons Why We Think Utica, NY Is One Of the Best Food Cities In the State! The Utica/Rome area of Central New York is a fantastic food destination for all. Italian favorites are found in dozens of restaurants, some of them having been established a century ago or longer. Here is a list of some of the best places to eat in that area. They range from high-end Italian places, to diners, an Italian pastry shop, a Polish meat market and to Irish pubs. Good food is everywhere in this tasty region of Upstate New York! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio