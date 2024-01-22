Inside Video Tours of 15 Stunning Upstate New York Churches! WOW!

There is no question that Upstate New York has dozens and dozens of stunning, gorgeous churches. In this gallery you will have a rare opportunity to view video tours of the interior of 15 absolutely historic and magnificent places of worship. Churches, cathedrals, basilicas, shrines, chapels and more! All located around Upstate New York.

These places can be found from the Hudson Valley to our Catskill and Adirondack mountains, and out through the Finger Lakes to Western New York.

Some of these are small houses of worship and some are awesome towering churches with all the architectural flourishes you would find in some of the centuries old churches found in Europe. While many of you have heard of these churches, I will bet that only a few of you have had the chance to visit, worship at, or tour these incredibly historic sites.

We have taken care of that for you in this gallery.

Each one on this list includes an interior online video tour that you can watch from the comfort of your own lap top. You will, no doubt, be stunned at the beauty of some of these places!

We fully recognize that there are many churches, etc., that are worthy of this list. So this gallery will be just the first to feature video tours of the historic churches of Upstate New York. So watch for more to come.

And, if you would like to suggest a church in your own hometown that we can include in our next gallery, please give it a shout out over on our Facebook page!

