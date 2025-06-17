Look Closely! The 10 Smallest Upstate NY Counties By Land Size!!

We have done stories before about some of the great, huge Upstate New York State counties. Counties that sprawl over 1,000 square miles and more. Most of them are in the Adirondacks, which makes sense. But if you look at the list of the "big ones" it is pretty impressive the size they play host to.

But what about the little ones?

This gallery looks at the ten smallest counties (by land size) in our Upstate New York Region. Yes, they are small, but each of these tiny counties has much to see, enjoy, and explore. We have counted down the smallest counties for you, so we invite you to click through the gallery all the way down (or up?) to the smallest one of them all. And if you are like me, that one really came to me as a surprise. It is basically one very large Upstate city situated almost by itself in a very small county.

So take a look, and see if YOU come from one of the smallest counties in Upstate New York (by land).

The 10 Tiniest Counties in Upstate New York By Size! New York State is big, wide, vast, and beautiful. This gallery looks at the smallest of Upstate New York's counties.

Remembering that there are 62 counties in the Empire State, the very smallest ones are the boroughs of New York City, where their size can be counted in blocks an neighborhoods. But in the counties of Upstate NY we see a wide variety of land sizes.

This gallery looks at the ten smallest, but just step back a moment and put it all in perspective. Yes, these are small ones, but we also have some counties in Upstate NY that are gargantuan in size.

This is a fun piece of trivia. The smallest state in the United States (by land) is Rhode Island with just 1,214 square miles to it. And...there are 18 counties in Upstate NY that are largest than that whole state!

Do you live in one of the smallest counties in our state? Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio