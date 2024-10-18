What gives a restaurant that "old school" feel to it?

In this gallery you will find a couple of diners that have stood the test of time. An elegant restaurant now situated in a 1903 original Carnegie Library building. How about the oldest restaurant in Troy? The oldest tavern in Buffalo? The oldest inn in the Adirondacks? They are all on here. How about one of those kitschy Polynesian tiki restaurants that were so popular in the 1960s? Got one!

It is hard to put your finger on just what it is that makes these places feel so "old school." In fact some are fairly new, and very chi-chi. It is hard to tell, but when you get there, if it has it, you will feel it!

My favorite here is The Old Mill in Mt. Upton, NY (Chenango County). Situated in a hundreds year old riverside grist mill, this place is drenched in "old school," from the minute you sit down. Who remembers back in the day when you went to a restaurant after church or for a special occasion, that when you sat down at your table you were immediately give a revolving Susan of cold appetizers to knosh on. Sweet pickles, cole slaw, macaroni salad, beets, relish, hard boiled eggs, and such? Well, you can revisit that old memory right her in Mt. Upton. The Old Mill (photo) is in the "Old School Restaurants Hall of Fame." Just wonderful!

If we missed your favorite old school restaurant in Upstate New York, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out! We really do want to hear from you!

