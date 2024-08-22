19 Upstate New York “Halls of Fame” You May Have Never Heard Of!

You will not believe the variety of Halls of Fame spread out across the Upstate New York region. Here are nineteen of the best!

While none of them compare to the national glory of, say, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, there are many Halls that shine the spotlight o smaller, niche sports and organizations. And they are all fun.

Take the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame in Redfield, NY. It is so deep into the Adirondacks that you will be staring at your GPS the whole way. But what a reward when you get there. So unique, so fascinating, and so, "tuneful." Same with the Abolition Hall of Fame in tiny Peterboro, NY. Located inside a historic church, this museum tells the story of slavery and the abolition movement. Our region was a hotbed of abolition sympathy and the story told here is quite gripping.

And what is the National Soaring Hall of Fame and Museum? Yes, it is located high on a hilltop. Yes, you can soar, and see soaring planes. And yes there are enough heroes in the sport that it warranted a Hall of Fame. According to their website: "The United States Soaring Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made the highest achievements in, or contributions to, the sport of soaring in the United States of America." Who even knew it was a sport? Very cool.

So, road warriors, buckle up. There are a lot of fun things to explore in the smaller, "off the grid" halls of fame all across our region. Make a list, check it twice, and head out on an adventure this fall!

