Upstate New York offers plenty of great options to take a dinner cruise. Here are seven o f the best.

These cruises go above and beyond to make your excursion fun and enjoyable. Dinner cruises can offer anything and everything from snacks and a full bar, up to a sit down elegant dinner, with a live entertainment show to watch. Others offer theme dinners such as a Lucille Ball diner cruise, or an Elvis one. There is even a dinner cruises that will take you out to the middle of a large river, serve you dinner, and then allow you to stay a while and allow you to watch the fireworks at night over the water (Uncle Sam Boat Tours, Alexandria Bay,. NY; photo).

You will find these companies cruising the Hudson River, the lakes of the Adirondacks, Smaller bodies of water in Western New York, and even the Erie Canal. The canal dinner cruise is a real favorite, dining and enjoying the drift along the water and passing through the famous Erie Canal locks. As the song says, "Low bridge! Everybody down!"

Each of the seven cruise companies mentioned here has a direct link to their social media pages. So look them over, and book your next dinner cruise online.

And, as usual, there are several other cruises companies scattered around Upstate New York. If you know of another one, or if your favorite dinner cruise company didn't make our list, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

Dinner is served. All Aboard!

