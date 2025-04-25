Rare! Go Inside! Here Are 26 Stunning Churches in Upstate NY!
This is a unique gallery! We feature 26 of some of the most beautiful churches in Upstate New York. And (where we could find them) we include videos so you can take a peek inside of them!
These churches are amazing. Some are massive towering structures, cathedrals even. Others are smaller churches in rural areas. It makes no difference, each is stunning in its own way. And, each has a fascinating backstory to its history.
Some of my favorites are a majestic soaring church made of warm, brilliant sandstone and limestone. Another is a church that has (count them) 72 doors! And still another one that was privately built by John D. Rockefeller, and after it was built the Rockefeller family commissioned some of the world's most famous artists to create eye-popping stained glass windows.
All of these churches are available to be seen, either during a public service or by appointment. The videos of the interiors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the marvels in these incredible Upstate New York places of worship.
A Remarkable Look Inside 26 Of Upstate New York's Most Historic Churches!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
