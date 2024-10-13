These 9 Historic Towns Line the Susquehanna River for 80 miles

The Susquehanna River, one of America's most historic waterways, winds its way from tiny Cooperstown, NY all the way to Havre de Grace, Maryland before dumping into the Chesapeake Bay. It is a watery journey of 444 meandering miles. It travels through several states, New York included. In this gallery we take a small snapshot of 9 communities which line the banks of the Susquehanna in New York State, from Cooperstown, where the river has its beginning, to the city of Binghamton. There are more than the nine along the way, but these are the largest ones.

Binghamton, of course, would be the largest city along the route, with more than 50,000 residents. Oneonta, NY would come next with about 15, 000 residents (including thousands of college students). All of the others are small, some very small. But they all have a famous history to them and that is what we will try and show in this gallery. Give you a thumbnail of what the back story is to these small towns and villages along the trip.

You will go through a town that has a Mormon historical footnote, another that has a factory that made a key part in getting Charles Lindbergh's "Spirit of St. Louis" all the way to Paris, and you will go through a tiny village that has an important piece of Boy Scouts of America history in its past (and present). These were towns first settled by Native Americans, and villages that saw, up close and personal, the American Revolutionary War.

