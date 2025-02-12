21 Upstate NY Valentine’s Treats to Melt Her Heart!

Valentine's day! Ahh, the holiday for lovers. Just the mention of its name sends women's hearts a flutter. And guys, well they start to sweat a little.

Yup, its gift time.

So let me help you out, fellas. At least with the "candy" part of the old tried and true "roses and candy" rule.

Here is a nice selection of 21 exquisite dessert restaurants and bakeries scattered all over Upstate New York. You never know, you may live within minutes of one of them. I hope so.

Here you can find chocolates of all kinds, mouthwatering dessert cakes and pies, creative new items, and legendary sweets from another generation. Art is in the eye of the beholder, and I am sure you will recognize that some of these incredible pastries and dessert creations should really be classified as confectionary masterpieces.

I mean, seriously now, just take a long look at those Red Velvet Macarons. Louvre-worthy!

There are lots and lots of bakeries across our big Upstate New York, so if your favorite Valentines pastry shop or chocolatier didn't make our list we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you.

So, good luck guys. And, Happy Valentines day to all.

carbongallery id="675f7e0e9a2ed526204e7da6"]