12 Upstate NY Town Names That Will Leave You Tongue Tied!

There are a hundred different small towns and villages (and some large cities) across Upstate New York that got their names from the Native American tribes who roamed this region 250+ years ago. They left us with sweet, very descriptive names. Names that reflect, in their native language, what these early residents saw in the 1600s and 1700s. Many of the names point directly to a physical feature of the place, a large rock maybe, or a cantankerous river or stream, even places where tall trees and great sunsets would find their way into the village names. Beautiful, poetic, and ancient names. Writ large by Seneca, Onondaga, Cayuga, Mohawk dreamers. They are special.

And almost impossible to pronounce.

This gallery looks at a dozen of the trickiest place names in Upstate New York to say. You see the name on the map and think, is that a misspelling? No, it is not.

No doubt many of our readers live in such a name place. If we missed yours on this list, please let us know over on our Facebook page. We would love to hear about the "tongue twister" that you call home!

12 Upstate New York Town Names That will Leave You "Tongue Tied" With so many Upstate New York names that were derived by Native Americans 250 years ago, it is no wonder that you can end up tongue twisted trying to figure out how to say many of them. Chateauguay, anyone? Coxscakie? Maybe Oswegatchie? We bet many of our readers live in a town or village with a nearly unpronounceable name that always stumps a newcomer, so please share with us on our Facebook page. Here are a dozen that are particularly tricky to say. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio