Who Remembers These 1950s 1960s NYS Theme Parks?

There was a time 50 and 60 years ago, in fact going back to the 1950s, that Upstate New York was known as "Vacationland" (we all had those bumper stickers) due to the many small private theme parks we had scattered all about.

Who remembers Carson City? Fantasyland? Land of Makebelieve? Gaslight Village? Frontier Land? Catskill Game Farm? and many others, some that are still around like Santa's Workshop at the North Pole, and even Enchanted Forest in Old Forge?

Memories of these special places live on in a place you would not normally think about. EBAY! I have scanned the pages of EBAY and found some wonderful souvenirs from these theme old parks. How many of these items did you own? How many do you still have?

These are still very cool, nostalgic touchstones of our past. The tin sheriff's badge from Frontier Town? I had it. How about pennants and wall hangings? My bedroom was festooned with tourist pennants from about every imaginable tourist attraction in Upstate New York. Souvenir plates, bumper stickers, tom-tom drums, View Master reels, felt elf hats with our first names stitched on the front. We all had these items.

So, I have done the shopping for you. You will find in this gallery selected souvenir items from the old theme parks of yesterday, and all of them are listed on EBAY (each has a link). Of course, some may have been sold by the time you read this, but take a look anyways just for the memories. Also, read each item carefully. I have also included several 1960s commercials for these theme parks. Its a great trip back in time.

Obviously, not all theme parks are represented on this gallery. So remember your favorite one on our Facebook page.

A Walk Down Memory Lane To Old Time Upstate NY Theme Parks Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio