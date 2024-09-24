The View At the Top of These Fall Ski Chairlift Rides Is a WOW!!

There are over a dozen great ski mountains in Upstate New York. You can find them in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, Adirondacks, Central New York, Finger Lakes, and Western New York. Thousands enjoy the snow fun at these resorts every winter.

When the snow leaves, these places keep humming along with festivals, concerts, and many live events to keep the customers coming and happy. One of the highlights of "off season" is the ski lift rides up the mountains in the splendor of a gorgeous Upstate New York autumn. The trees and hills below you as you glide to the summit are ablaze with a myriad of reds, browns, yellows, greens, oranges, and other striking colors. The air is cool and crisp and the ride is a perfect way to enjoy the ultimate fall experience.

This gallery looks at 8 ski resorts that offer chair lift rides to the top of their ski mountains. Some are ordinary chair lifts, others are enclosed gondolas. All are fun.

Each mentioned ski resort is linked to their social media page so you can check it out and timer your fall chairlift ride with, perhaps, a local festival to enjoy during your visit.

If we didn't mention your favorite ski lift ride in the fall in this gallery, we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

But the mountains don't "go to sleep" when the snow goes away. The ski lifts keep running up and down the mountains all the way until its time to may way for the next season of snow bunnies. There is no better time to enjoy a ski lift ride than in the fall.