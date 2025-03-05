These Upstate New York Taverns Got Their Start 150-200 Years Ago!

So much history has happened in Upstate New York over the centuries. If you ever wondered what it would be like to amble in to a neighborhood tavern in, say, 1840 or even 1780, just to catch a drink and some of the gossip, well, here is your chance. All of the taverns listed in this gallery have been around for 150, 200, and even 250 years!

Within these old walls people chatted about the growth of their regions, from the Hudson Valley to western New York. They shared drinks with fellow comrades in arms who fought in our country's earlies wars/ And, as is the case of the Old '76 House Tavern in this gallery, the barroom actually played a pivotal role in the American Revolutionary War.

Each of the taverns, bars, and inns listed here also has a direct link to their website's "history" pages so you can read for yourself the DNA that is coursing through the old brick and stone walls of some of theses historic locations.

Obviously, with our region so old, there must be several other places in Upstate New York, taverns and inns, that have been around since the 1800s or, as you will see here, even the 1700s! If so we would encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shoutout! We really do want to hear from you!

If These Walls Could Talk: 10 Upstate New York Taverns That Began in the 1700 and 1800s!! These are not only among the oldest still active taverns in Upstate New York, but some of them are right up there with being among the oldest in the United States of America. Fine dining and casual bar food, you never know what you are going to find when you cross the entryway of an Upstate New York bar or tavern that has been in existence for 200 years! These are all fantastic!