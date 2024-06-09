Glamping? Yurts? The Catskills Have Some of Best in Upstate NY!

Camping is almost a rite of passage if you have grown up in Upstate New York. Pitching a tent in the woods with Dad as the rest of the family unloads the station wagon and your Mom prepares the dinner. The lake is right through the woods, and the tall pines sway in the summer breeze. Sound familiar?

Well, now it is time for glamping and yurt experiences to join the camping story. Glamping (glamor camping) is getting more and more popular all the time. For city slickers, and love birds, these pre-made campsites are just the thing. And a yurt? Those ancient Mongolian round tents? Yup, you can find dozens of places that offer yurt sites at their campgrounds.

This gallery looks at a selection of venues that offer up the best in glamping and yurt options for weekend warriors looking to get close to nature. This gallery looks at those we found in the Catskill Mountains. We will examine other regions around the state that offer these modern camping concepts in the near future.

The Catskills are a perfect place to sample glamping and yurts. The woods are lush, the lakes are cool and clear, the rivers and streams are chocked full of trout and other fish, and the nights are filled with blinking stars. Each gallery mention has a direct link to the venue's social media.

And, for fun, we have also added a couple places that let you sleep in a classic vintage Airstream travel camper. How cool is that!

Happy camping! I mean, happy glamping!

