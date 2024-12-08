During the cold winter months in Upstate New York, there is nothing more wonderful then to walk into a local restaurant or maybe a neighborhood tavern with some friends and catch that unmistakable aroma of a cracking wood fire in the room.

Nobody does a restaurant or bar with a fireplace in it quite like Upstate New York does. And this gallery looks at a small selection of some of the best.

The fireplaces come in all sizes and shapes. You will see smaller ones, in a hotel lobby, just perfect to curl up with a good book and a glass of wine with. Some of the others in this gallery are truly showstoppers! Big, stone and rock handmade fireplaces that take up the better part of a room. Awesome. We also included a fire pit or two. They really add to the "cool factor" of any bar patio or deck.

So when the urge comes to you to head out into the snow for a meal or a friendly get-together we hope you will keep these places with fireplaces in mind. And of course, with the Adirondacks being, well, um, the Adirondacks, surely there are a dozen more we could have added to this list.

So, if your favorite fireplace hang out didn't make it here, we encourage you to give it a shout out over on our Facebook page. And if you do, send a photograph of it!

Fireplace and Fire Pit Coziness in These 10 Adirondack Restaurants