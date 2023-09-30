WOW! Look At These 12 Amazing Corn Mazes in Upstate New York!

After the corn is gone from the stalks in Upstate New York, and just about the time the pumpkins are popping and the Harvest Festivals are drawing in large crowds...here come the corn mazes!

I remember when I was a kid in the 1950s and 1960s that a corn maze was just a couple of rows cleared out in a farmers cornfield. Don't get me wrong, they were fun when you were 8 or ten years old. But, brother, they are nothing like the corn mazes of today!

Upstate New York has some of the largest and most creative corn mazes you can imagine. They are themed, they have surprises along the way (monsters and live characters, etc,) and they are elaborate (to say the least).

Take a look at this selection of Upstate New York corn mazes. No doubt you will be like me: scratching your head and saying to yourself "how in the heck did they do that?" Luckily for us, many of these farmers have taken the thoughtful step to have their corn mazes photographed from the air so we can see the whole scope of their creativity.

So, take a look. Which one is your favorite? I gotta tell you, for my money, the one up at Fort Ticonderoga will be hard to beat. In a word, WOW!

Of course there are dozens and dozens of corn mazes around the state. So if yours didn't land on our list we encourage you to give it a shout out over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

A Dozen of Upstate New York's Amazing Corn Mazes! Upstate has no problem providing the corn. And the farmers have no problem providing fun, fantastic, and oh-so-creative corn mazes when the harvest is done. These are a fall tradition in our region, and here are 12 of the best!