13 Of the Most-Visited Celebrity Graves in Upstate New York!

Upstate New York is the home of the final resting places of many well-known celebrities.  This gallery looks at the 13 gravesites that are among the most frequented by the public.

On this list you will learn of the gravesites of singers, television pioneers, folk heroes, social activists, military heroes. and sports legends.

They are all interesting and easy to find (each listing tells you where they are buried each cemetery).

Among these people are a woman who had a fifty year showbusiness career, from the 1930s to the 1970s.  She is buried in the Adirondacks.  Also, the grave of America's "Queen of Comedy," buried in far western New York.  A woman who was a Niagara daredevil who is buried within the sound of the Falls' roar.  A military hero who is buried under a towering obelisk marked with bronze Buffalo heads protruding out from the sides.

And which president is buried with his wife, and their pets are buried near by?  And what famous writer is buried in a cemetery in a village that carries his own last name?

I have been writing and researching the graves of Upstate New York for over 20 years, and my book about this research is now in its second printing.  I have met lots of people along the way who enjoy going to cemeteries and digging up (not literally) the great stories of these exciting and interesting American lives.  There are hundreds of famous graves in our region, but from my experience, these 13 are the most asked for, sought out, and visited of them all.

Hundreds Visit These 13 Upstate New York "Celebrity Graves" Each Year

There are thousands of famous people buried in the Empire State, mostly in New York City. But, there are a great number of "celebrities" buried in the Upstate Region as well. Here are 13 famous graves that are among the most visited final resting places in Upstate.

Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio

