These Gorgeous Upstate NY Movie Marquees Beckon You To See A Show!
Nothing is more nostalgic than our memories of going to the movies way back when in our hometowns in Upstate New York.
Whether it was he first release of a Disney film, maybe some Saturday morning kiddie cartoons, are even a big Hollywood blockbuster release, we lines up , bought tickets, enjoyed the popcorn and soda, and settled in for some great entertainment.
Many of those old movie houses from our youth are still standing around Upstate New York. You can usually tell the real old ones by the magnificent old neon marquees shining above the theatre entrance out front.
Here is a gallery of some of the best old theatres (and their spectacular movie marquees) that we found in Upstate New York. As you can see, they are beautiful and historic. In fact, two theatres on this list alone are 100 years old or older.
Of course we couldn't name all of the old movie houses in Upstate in this gallery, so we turn to you. And we ask that you remember to keep an eye out for a dazzling old movie marquee at the entrance. If you can fit that bill, we ask you to visit our Facebook pages and give your old favorite movie theatre a big shout out.
We really do want to hear from you!
Take a Look At These Beauties! Lights, Camera, Action! Dazzling Movie Marquees Across Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
