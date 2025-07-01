There is something about dining on he waterfront. Be it a river, stream, creek, or lake, waterfront dining takes the act of "eating out" to a whole new level. And thankfully, Upstate New York has plenty of great waterfront restaurants ready for you this summer.

This gallery looks at eleven restaurants where you can get a good meal, or a cold drink, all the while enjoying a great view of "America's Rhine," our beautiful Hudson River.

We start with waterfront dining in Troy, New York and then end at the southern most restaurant on the Hudson in Newburg. It is about a 90-mile journey between these two cities, but there are plenty of places to enjoy a view of the Hudson along the way. And the menu selections of those we picked for this gallery are as varied as the big and small communities where we found them.

Of course there are dozens of places along this watery route where one can find fine dining with a view of the Hudson River.



