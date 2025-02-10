“Roadtrip!” Fairport, NY is An Upstate Gem Along the Erie Canal!

We love the Erie Canal. Not only the canal itself, but all the small, wonderful communities that line the canal from the Capital District to Buffalo.

Someone recently asked us which canal town did we think was the best? Boy, that was a hard one. So many to choose from. We love Lockport, and have written about it in these pages several times before. The canal, the "Flight of Five," the busy Main Street, the underground cave tour, the museums, the history that is around every corner here. Yes, Lockport was definitely a contender.

As was Brockport. College town, great little canal waterfront, nice places to eat and explore. "The Victorian Village on the Erie Canal" they call it. Check out the mansions around the neighborhoods and you will see why.

But, ultimately we decided to name Fairport, NY as our favorite. Small, historic, and they have done a magnificent job of keeping their canal area beautiful. It is no wonder that more than 600 canal boats stop in Fairport each year.

They have a 120-year old lift bridge over the canal (yes, in one mighty heave the bridge lifts up vertically), they have fun events (check out Canal Days Festival), and more than enough to give a visitor a satisfying and full day of adventure.

So, here is to you Fairport, in our opinion the "fairest of them all."

See the story below for details and photos.

Is Fairport, NY the "Fairest" Erie Canal Village Of Them All? Take a Look! The Erie Canal has given New York State so many blessings over the years. Not the least are the many wonderful little small towns which remain "canalside" to this day. Along the canal in Central New York you can visit Syracuse (150,000 population) or stop by any number of small villages and explore the fun and history they have to offer for you. Small places like Pittsford, Medina., Spencerport, and Lockport. We think Fairport, in Monroe County, stands just a bit above these other smaller places and this gallery looks at the reasons why we love the "fairest of the fair," Fairport, NY. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio